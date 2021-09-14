Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 352,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

