Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,263 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 108,980 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

