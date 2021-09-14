Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners makes up approximately 1.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Focus Financial Partners worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,933. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.