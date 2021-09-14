Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 51,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,089. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.