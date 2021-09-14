WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 252 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $791.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $746.05 and a 200 day moving average of $651.43. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.73 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.