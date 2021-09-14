WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,341 shares of company stock worth $27,549,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

