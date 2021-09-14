WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $927.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

