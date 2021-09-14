WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Vocera Communications worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $221,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $327,000.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.81 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,418 shares of company stock worth $1,935,565 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

