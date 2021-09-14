WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

