WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.31 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $139,143,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $294.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.96. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

