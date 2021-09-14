WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, an increase of 545.7% from the August 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CXSE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 4,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,622. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

