Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WKPPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKPPF remained flat at $$13.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.