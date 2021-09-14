XML Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.