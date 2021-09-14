XML Financial LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after buying an additional 297,774 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

