XML Financial LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,597 shares of company stock worth $1,806,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

