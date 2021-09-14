XML Financial LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.