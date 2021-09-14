XML Financial LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.