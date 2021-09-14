XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UAL opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

