XML Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

