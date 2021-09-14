XML Financial LLC Sells 10,534 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in American Well by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at $1,429,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

