Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $62.20. 1,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 244,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.