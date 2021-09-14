Xpediator Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of XPD opened at GBX 68.09 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Xpediator has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.50 ($1.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.47 million and a PE ratio of 47.86.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

