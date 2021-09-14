XSGD Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $37.57 million and $813,100.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00120648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00170295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.54 or 1.00093331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.45 or 0.07072776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.77 or 0.00888842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 50,367,816 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

