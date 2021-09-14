Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 3,716.7% in August

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 3,716.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Xtreme Fighting Championships stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,936. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

