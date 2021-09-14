Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 3,716.7% in August

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 3,716.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Xtreme Fighting Championships stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,936. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
