YAM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One YAM coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00836173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044639 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.