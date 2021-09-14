yAxis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $693,914.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00013061 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $693,914.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00120183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00170113 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.67 or 1.00369324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.80 or 0.07124694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.00926061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

