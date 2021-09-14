Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Down 1.4%

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.98 and last traded at C$14.09. Approximately 7,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$390.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.63.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

