YFValue Price Down 29% Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00145812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.91 or 0.00737213 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.