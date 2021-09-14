Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,270. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

