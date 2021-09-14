Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,771. The stock has a market cap of $459.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

