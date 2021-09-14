Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.