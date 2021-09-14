Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Employers by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Employers by 20.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 76.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 68,413 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Employers by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. 110,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,949. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

