Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.