Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $687.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $702.00 million and the lowest is $673.19 million. SkyWest posted sales of $457.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 339,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. SkyWest has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

