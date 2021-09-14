Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ARWR traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 386,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,677. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,736,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

