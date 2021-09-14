Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.34). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Several brokerages have commented on CELC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $4,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

