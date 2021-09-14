Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, reaching $319.29. 229,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,760. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

