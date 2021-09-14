Zacks: Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $4.13 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

