Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

