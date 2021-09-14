Zacks: Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

