Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $112.02 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

