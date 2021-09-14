Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $489.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $242.38 and a 1 year high of $505.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.66.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

