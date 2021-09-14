Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

