Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.09 Million

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post $146.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $114.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $572.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,195 shares of company stock worth $25,953,133 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Anaplan by 725.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Anaplan by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Anaplan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Anaplan by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.