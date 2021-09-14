Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

