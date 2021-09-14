Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Avnet reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

