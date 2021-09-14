Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.73 billion and the lowest is $6.43 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 135,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,147. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

