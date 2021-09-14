Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.04. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 248,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,708. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.