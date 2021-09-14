Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$2.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.02) and the highest is ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $321.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.