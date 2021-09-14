Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.44 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

